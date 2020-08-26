You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video About Making Small Talk

You Betcha has dropped another incredible video for fans, and you don’t want to miss this one.

The video from the popular entertainment company broke down the “5 Small Talk Go-To’s,” and it’s laugh-out-loud funny. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’ll probably be the funniest thing you see all day.

These videos are always outstanding. I don’t know how You Betcha does it, but they never disappoint at all.

They’re also absurdly accurate when it comes to how people in the Midwest behave. Small talk sucks, and nobody likes doing it.

This video was so accurate that I honestly felt awkward at points while watching it, which is exactly how I feel when also trying to make small talk.

No, I don’t want to talk to you about the weather, your job or where you’re from. If I don’t know you, then I don’t care.

You Betcha absolutely nailed that awkward and uncomfortable tone.

I can’t wait to see what we get next out of You Betcha. These videos are always one of my weekly highlights. Keep crushing the game!