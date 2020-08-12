You Betcha Releases Hilarious ‘Worst Types Of Golfers’ Video

You Betcha recently dropped a hilarious golf video.

The popular entertainment channel released “Worst Types of Golfers,” and there’s no doubt this will be one of the funniest videos you see all day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s hysterical.

As I’ve said many times before, it’s scary how accurate these videos are. It truly is. You Betcha just knows how to perfectly nail everything about the Midwest.

We’ve all encountered people like this on the golf course, and they all suck. Nobody likes playing golf with people like the ones referenced in this video.

If you’re on the golf course for any other reason than to have some fun with the boys and hammer beers, then you’re living life wrong.

Those are legit the only reasons to be on the course. You’re not on the PGA Tour, you’re almost certainly not going to be and it’s time to just relax a bit.

Crack open another cold one and have yourself a day. Stop thinking you’re the second coming of Tiger Woods.

Once again, You Betcha hit a home run, and I can’t wait to see what they come up with next.