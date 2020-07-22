You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video About The Different Stages Of Day Drinking

You Betcha recently released another incredible video, and this one is about hammering beers during the day.

The popular entertainment channel released a video about the five different stages people experience while day drinking, and it's 100% accurate.

We have the starting point, yard games, eating too much, hammering shots and passing out while the sun is still up. Give the awesome video a watch below.

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. It’s scary how accurate these You Betcha videos are when it comes to the Midwest lifestyle.

While my day drinking activities are now more or less restricted to the college football season on Saturdays, I used to do this all the time in college.

We all know the day drinking routine. Wake up with a few shower beers, hammer some cold ones over breakfast, soak up the sun while throwing the football, eat a big lunch, inevitably crash at some point in the afternoon, grab a quick 90 minutes of sleep and then hit the bars all night.

It’s a foolproof strategy that is as old as time itself.

It’s a whole hell of a lot harder to do that when you’re not in college and your organs start aging. Turns out, drinking all day past the age of 23 gets very difficult.

Having said that, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss the days of crushing it with the boys. My all-time greatest day drinking memory without a doubt was the 2014 Final Four game against Kentucky. We might have lost the game, but we had a hell of a case race. My and my teammate put down a 30 rack of Busch Light before the first game of the day started.

Remember, it’s not a problem if it’s being done out of school pride!

Props to You Betcha for dropping another fire video. I can’t get enough of these things.