CNN Chyron Calls Wisconsin Riots ‘Mostly Peaceful’ As Correspondent Stands In Front Of A Burning Building

CNN ran a chyron early Tuesday morning that claimed the events in Wisconsin were “fiery but mostly peaceful protests.”

CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez described the images of burning buildings as being in “stark contrast” to the events going on during the day, “which were largely peaceful demonstrations.”

WATCH:

“It wasn’t until night fell that things began to get a little bit more contentious,” Jimenez said. “Things were thrown back and forth, police were using some of those crowd dispersal tactics like tear gas, even playing very loud sounds to get them out.” (RELATED: Reporters Live From Wisconsin Riots Get Caught In Crossfire. Two People Shot. Daily Caller Reporter First To Render Aid)

“What you are seeing, the common theme that ties all of this together, is an expression of anger and frustration over what people feel like what has become an all too familiar story,” he added.

The unrest began Sunday night following the police-related shooting of Jacob Blake. Videos showed Blake walking around the front of his car and opening the driver’s side door before officers began shooting, firing 7 shots. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down, according to his father.

Riots ensued shortly after the videos went viral. Rioters burned down businesses, looted stores and clashed with police. Shootings early Thursday morning left 2 people dead.