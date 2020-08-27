Colts, Jets And Washington Cancel Practices Following NBA Players Boycotting The Playoffs

Multiple NFL teams have canceled their Thursday practices.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets, Colts and the Washington Football Team have all canceled their Thursday practices. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The decision comes after the NBA postponed all their Wednesday playoff games after players refused to play.

The #Jets will not practice today, joining the Washington Team and the #Colts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2020

As I said with the NBA, this just doesn’t make sense to me at all. How does boycotting anything help the situation?

How does refusing to play in a game or refusing to practice help anything? The answer is that it doesn’t.

These are professional athletes. They’re paid to do a job, and that job is to win games. That’s what they’re experts on.

Magic players walking off the court after the Bucks boycott Game 5 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/zPcb7NUUbw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2020

Some people might not like hearing that but it’s true. Let’s also stick to the facts of the situation that is being protested. The Wisconsin DOJ investigated the shooting of Jacob Blake, and he admitted to being armed. In the aftermath, Kenosha, Wisconsin, got torched to the ground.

What are we protesting here, folks? This doesn’t make sense at all. Unless pro athletes are going to start offering concrete solutions, then this situation is just a circus.

The Bucks still haven’t come out to the court for Game 5 and the Magic have left the court. pic.twitter.com/tA6pSaXGsM — ESPN (@espn) August 26, 2020

Sports should be about winning. They shouldn’t be about whatever sideshow we’re currently witnessing.