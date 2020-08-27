Editorial

REPORT: Los Angeles Lakers Vote To Boycott The Rest Of NBA Playoffs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 24: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after hitting a three point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 24, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly voted to boycott the rest of the NBA season.

Every single NBA playoff game scheduled for Wednesday was postponed in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Now, it sounds like the games could be done for the rest of 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Shams Charania, the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers voted to boycott the rest of the NBA playoffs during a meeting of players. Every other remaining team voted to keep playing.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA has scheduled an emergency meeting for the owners at some point Thursday morning.

Well, things certainly have unraveled quickly in the NBA. That much is obvious to anyone with eyes. The Milwaukee Bucks refused to play their playoff game against the Orlando Magic, and the rest of the NBA packed it in shortly after that.

This honestly makes no sense to me at all. What is the NBA hoping to prove here? Has anyone asked the NBA what the players are hoping to accomplish?

They’re a basketball league. They’re not a government body or agency. Jacob Blake admitted that he was in possession of a knife when he was shot by a Kenosha police officer, which kicked off brutally violent riots.

Would the NBA like the officer arrested? Do they want the riots to stop? What do LeBron James and the Lakers hope to accomplish?

These seem to be questions that nobody is actually asking. The woke Twitter mob is just interested in applauding the NBA for not playing.

I have a feeling this is going to get really ugly. NBA players either need to explain specifically what they want done or they need to drop the act. It’s that simple.