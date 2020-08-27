REPORT: Los Angeles Lakers Vote To Boycott The Rest Of NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly voted to boycott the rest of the NBA season.

Every single NBA playoff game scheduled for Wednesday was postponed in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Now, it sounds like the games could be done for the rest of 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Shams Charania, the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers voted to boycott the rest of the NBA playoffs during a meeting of players. Every other remaining team voted to keep playing.

Sources: The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James has exited the meeting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

Sources: Miami’s Udonis Haslem spoke and essentially told everyone in room that — without Lakers and Clippers, how will season continue? LeBron James walked out. Rest of Lakers and Clippers exited behind him. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA has scheduled an emergency meeting for the owners at some point Thursday morning.

The NBA has scheduled a special Board of Governors meeting on Thursday morning, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Well, things certainly have unraveled quickly in the NBA. That much is obvious to anyone with eyes. The Milwaukee Bucks refused to play their playoff game against the Orlando Magic, and the rest of the NBA packed it in shortly after that.

This honestly makes no sense to me at all. What is the NBA hoping to prove here? Has anyone asked the NBA what the players are hoping to accomplish?

Before a packed room of teams in a hotel ballroom at Disney, the discussion is centering on whether to continue with the playoffs — or end the season, sources tell ESPN. So far, there seems to be momentum not to play the three playoff games on Thursday, but nothing’s decided. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

They’re a basketball league. They’re not a government body or agency. Jacob Blake admitted that he was in possession of a knife when he was shot by a Kenosha police officer, which kicked off brutally violent riots.

Would the NBA like the officer arrested? Do they want the riots to stop? What do LeBron James and the Lakers hope to accomplish?

These seem to be questions that nobody is actually asking. The woke Twitter mob is just interested in applauding the NBA for not playing.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Person shot in the head during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Daily Caller’s @RichieMcGinniss rushes in, applies pressure to the wound and carries him to the hospital. The media doesn’t want you to see this, but it’s a war zone. pic.twitter.com/uBhEkTTqFp — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 26, 2020

I have a feeling this is going to get really ugly. NBA players either need to explain specifically what they want done or they need to drop the act. It’s that simple.