Draymond Green Says NBA Players Refusing To Play Is ‘Counterproductive’

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green isn’t a fan of NBA players refusing to play.

Every single NBA playoffs game was postponed Wednesday night when players around the league refused to take the court in a protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake. The NBA star wasn’t impressed at all and thinks it’s dumb for athletes to stop playing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wrote the following in part on an Instagram post from House of Highlights, according to Outkick.

The notion that athletes should just stop working but no one else in the world should stop is baffling to me. Why stop doing the very thing that offers you the biggest platform to speak for those that look like me/a lot of us…Athletes stand with the people, no secret there, but to actually tell athletes to stop doing what provides that platform to speak for the people is actually counterproductive. In my opinion.

You can see the Instagram post he commented on below.

How wild is it that it’s 2020, and Draymond Green has become the rational voice in the NBA! I have to admit that it’s a development I didn’t see coming.

He’s also 100% correct when it comes to athletes having a platform. Why do people care what NBA players think?

It’s because they’re famous athletes. It’s because they’re global brands. It’s not hard to figure out at all.

Sources: The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James has exited the meeting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

You take that aspect away from them and nobody would give a damn about what they say. Whether you like it or not, famous people’s opinions matter differently in America. That’s just the way it is.

If NBA players refuse to take the court, then they will eventually lose their platforms. Draymond Green is 100% right!

I have no idea how this situation will end, but I fail to see how refusing to play helps solve anything in America.