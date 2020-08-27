REPORT: R. Kelly Attacked By Inmate In His Jail Cell

Musician R. Kelly was reportedly attacked in his prison cell by a fellow inmate.

The unidentified inmate was angry over the detention center being placed on lockdown due to people protesting Kelly, according to a report published Thursday by TMZ. Kelly reportedly was sitting on his bed in his cell when he was approached by the inmate. The inmate then began punching Kelly, per the outlet.

It is not clear if the person who broke up the fight was another inmate or a prison guard, TMZ reported. It’s also unknown how long the fight between Kelly and the other inmate lasted.

Kelly has no serious injuries or broken bones, sources told TMZ. (RELATED: R. Kelly’s Manager Reportedly Hit With Charges After Saying A Shooting Would Happen At Theater Showing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’)

Anytime Kelly is moved around the prison, all other inmates are put on lockdown, the outlet reported.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on Kelly’s medical status due to due to privacy and safety reasons.

As previously reported, Kelly faces federal and state charges connected to criminal sexual abuse. He is currently awaiting trial for creating and possessing child pornography and for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Kelly was hit with new federal charges Feb. 14 stemming from allegations that he sexually abused another minor for four years starting in 1997.