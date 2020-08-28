‘Are You Ready For A Trump Victory?’: Michael Moore Sounds The Alarm After Trump Closes Gap In Michigan Poll

Michael Moore asked people if they “are ready for a Trump victory” after the president closed the gap against Joe Biden in a new Michigan poll.

“Sorry to have to provide the reality check again, but when CNN polled registered voters in August in just the swing states, Biden and Trump were in a virtual tie,” the 66-year-old filmmaker captioned his Friday post on Instagram, along with a screenshot of the results of a poll showing Biden with 49% and Trump with 48%. (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘F**k Hope, Seriously, F**k Hope,’ Trump Will Be ‘The Last President’)

“In Minnesota, it’s 47-47,” he added. “In Michigan, where Biden had a big lead, Trump has closed the gap to 4 points. Are you ready for a Trump victory?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Moore (@michaelfmoore) on Aug 28, 2020 at 5:19am PDT

Moore continued, “Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off?” (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘Trump–You Know Exactly What You’re Doing’ With Anti-Media Rhetoric)

The documentary filmmaker went on to explain how the “Biden campaign just announced he’ll be visiting a number of states— but not Michigan. Sound familiar? I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance.”

Moore noted how the “enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS” while “not so much” for the Democratic presidential nominee.

“Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump,” YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!”

On Friday, a Michigan Statewide Presidential poll conducted by the Republican-leaning Trafalgar Group found the president has closed the gap. After speaking to 1048 respondents, 46.6% of likely general election voters support Biden, compared to 45.2% for Trump. The margin of error for the August 2020 poll is 2.98%.