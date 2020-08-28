‘Totally Lawless Situation’: Father Of Man Killed In CHOP Files $3 Billion In Claims Against Local Government

The father of a young man killed in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone has filed $3 billion in claims against King County, the city of Seattle, and Washington state.

Horace Anderson filed the lawsuit Thursday over the death of his 19-year-old son, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, alleging that the local government’s “inactions” and actions created a “hazardous, and lawless situation” that resulted in his son’s death, KING 5 news reported from a statement by the law firm representing Anderson.

“It is important to hold our government leaders accountable so this will not happen again,” attorney Evan Oshan said in a statement, according to the publication. “Those in positions of power must not be allowed to hide from their duty to act responsibly and protect citizens. With power and prestige comes responsibility!” Anderson was shot inside the outskirts of CHAZ, which was later renamed CHOP, early in the morning June 20 and carried by bystanders to Harborview Medical Center, according to King5. The 19-year-old died at the hospital, the publication reported. (RELATED: ‘I Gotta Bury My Son Tomorrow’: Father Of Teenager Slain At Seattle’s CHAZ Speaks Out In Emotional Interview With Hannity) Horace Lorenzo Anderson, father of a 19-year-old killed in Seattle’s CHOP, breaks down in tears on Hannity talking about his son and how he has not heard from any of Washington State’s public officials: “I’m numb. I’m still numb today. I gotta bury my son tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/Wu2TBvgNyA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2020

“The thing that we really need to focus on is that there was a, an individual who lost his life unnecessarily and he, it was predictable, it was preventable, and this should have never happened,” Oshan said in an interview with KING 5. (RELATED: Father Of Boy Slain In CHAZ Says He Received Call From Trump But Not Durkan)

Oshan told King 5 that the police precinct near the zone was “given up,” and said emergency medical crews nearby did not provide aide to Lorenzo Anderson. “What I do know is that EMS did not come in and take care of Lorenzo as he lay bleeding. This was a totally lawless situation. It puts him in great danger and it was just wrong,” Oshan said. An official with the city of Seattle told KING 5 the city cannot comment on pending claims, though the official confirmed to KING 5 that the city received the claim. The city of Seattle did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

