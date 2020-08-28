Thousands Gather At Lincoln Memorial For ‘March On Washington’

Thousands gathered in the streets of Washington, D.C. Friday for the March on Washington, a large protest on the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” speech.

Protesters gathered at the Lincoln Memorial, and the crowd was seen stretching all the way back towards the Washington Monument.

This is how many people showed up to the #MarchOnWashington today. pic.twitter.com/l0qPtWn25Y — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 28, 2020

Large crowds began arriving as early as 7:00 a.m. and marched on several streets, including 17th street, Constitution Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Another group is marching down Pennsylvania Ave. Large crowds have spread all over the city pic.twitter.com/2cz5CJePZm — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) August 28, 2020

The year’s march was called the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” – a reference to George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck, BBC News reported. Since Floyd’s death in May, protests and riots have been ongoing nationwide.

Most recently, riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin left two dead after a shooting. The Wisconsin riots began after the death of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed after a police-involved shooting. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporter Richie McGinniss Rushes To Save Life Of Man Who Was Shot In Head During Kenosha, Wisconsin, Riots)

Speakers at the March on Washington included Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and representatives from gay and Hispanic rights groups, BBC News reported.

The agenda included topics such as reparations, defunding the police and housing and social services in black communities, organizers told NPR.