The NFL Has 1 Player Remaining On The League’s Coronavirus List

The NFL has one player left on the league’s coronavirus list.

According to Adam Schefter, the final player remaining on the league’s coronavirus list is Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Ryan Pope. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Being on the list doesn’t mean you have coronavirus, but it does mean you might have been in contact with somebody who had the virus.

With the season scheduled to kick off between the Texans and Chiefs two weeks from tonight, Jaguars’ OT Ryan Pope is now the only NFL player on the league’s COVID-19 Reserve List. A job well done. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2020

The NFL has done an insanely impressive job of handling coronavirus. It’s truly remarkable how well the league’s protocols have worked.

The MLB and NFL both aren’t using bubbles, and the MLB has been hammered by the virus. Meanwhile, the NFL is absolutely crushing the game when it comes to coronavirus.

As I’ve said before, I rarely compliment Roger Goodell, but you’re just kidding yourself if you think he doesn’t deserve praise on this.

While the MLB is floundering with coronavirus, the NFL has done an insanely impressive job of keeping players safe, and now there’s only one player remaining on the list.

Hopefully, the NFL keeps it up through the season. If the league does, then we’re going to be just fine.