REPORT: Not All NBA Owners Supported Putting Black Lives Matter On The Courts

Not all NBA owners reportedly supported putting a Black Lives Matter message on the courts.

NBA courts feature “Black Lives Matter” down at Disney in the bubble were games were started back up during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the decision wasn’t well-received by all owners. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wojnarowski said the following on a recent episode of his podcast, according to Fox News:

Not every owner in the NBA was enthusiastic about having ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the court. I know they all weren’t. Some are extremely supportive. Some less so. None of them publicly so (to criticize). But I do know Adam Silver told them, ‘Hey guys, this is what we’re going to do to support our players. Our league is overwhelmingly comprised of African American players. This is important. This is a partnership. We need to work together to get through this season and into next year.’

Nobody should be surprised by this update. In fact, I’d be shocked if all the owners were supportive of putting social justice messages on the courts and jerseys of players.

Do you know what the NBA is? It’s a professional basketball league. It’s not a political activism association, and shouldn’t be viewed as one.

.@KingJames hopes he and the NBA players who kneeled during the anthem made @Kaepernick7 proud. pic.twitter.com/hMEvGHvcUw — ESPN (@espn) July 31, 2020

By putting a BLM message on the courts in Orlando, the games are political without having to say a word. Have we learned nothing about making sports political?

It doesn’t work out well. Look at the NFL with kneeling. It was a disaster. I 100% understand why NBA owners wouldn’t be down with this cause.

On top of it, the NBA has its own problems with kneeling during the anthem. It’s a disaster on every level, and you had to know it was coming. I don’t blame owners at all for not wanting to get involved.

All players, coaches and refs take a knee and lock arms during the national anthem before the Lakers-Clippers game. pic.twitter.com/eZ9RHE3eh7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

NBA owners have a business to protect, and you can’t criticize them for doing what they think is best.