Perfect Your Green Thumb With These Online Courses, Now Just $20!

From boosting your mood to helping you get your daily dose of vitamin D, gardening poses quite a few unexpected health benefits. And these days, any healthy, fun activities you can do at home are much-appreciated. So perhaps it’s time to whip out that green thumb and get to planting!

Designed for all different experience levels — even those who can’t keep a plant alive longer than a week — the Green Thumb Gardening Bundle teaches you all you need to know about the art of gardening. With six different courses to choose from, you’ll learn everything from gardening basics to how to construct your own planters, all from the comfort of your computer screen.

And while many of the bundle’s courses are geared toward gardening newbies, the program also features essential techniques that any professional green-thumb ought to have under their belt. In the “Ornamental Plants Propagation” course, for example, you’ll acquire the skills necessary to maintain a thriving nursery. There’s even an entire course dedicated to designing gardens, taking your knack for design and landscaping to a whole new level.

And for those who like to get artsy with their gardening skills, the bundle’s course in creative woodworking is sure to get your creative juices going. Aimed toward all levels of DIYers, this class will teach you how to make three different types of planters, perfect for adding a personal touch to any home garden.

Whether you’re looking to acquire a new hobby or are an aspiring pro, SkillSuccess aims to provide students with a well-rounded, hands-on approach to online learning, and their The Green Thumb Gardening courses are no exception. Featured on CNN, Entrepreneur, Mashable, CNET, and more, Skillset continues to be a leading online learning hub thanks to its engaging lessons, informative content, and expert-led instruction.

