Bella Thorne Apologizes After OnlyFans Introduces Restrictions On Payments Following Her $2M Payday

Actress Bella Thorne has apologized after OnlyFans dropped new restrictions on its users.

OnlyFans capped fan tips at $100 and pay-per-view post charges at $50, according to the New York Post. The changes came right after Thorne reportedly made $2 million on the site.

Thorne was accused of tricking fans into paying $200 for access to a post that was supposed to contain nudity, but didn’t. Thorne has claimed she is not doing nudity on the site.

“I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you,” Thorne tweeted. “I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew… behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex.” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Makes $2 Million On OnlyFans In 1 Week)

“I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself,” she added. “Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.”

Thorne claimed she is meeting with the site to figure out what is going on with the restrictions.

“Ps. I’m meeting with only fans about the new restrictions to find out why!!!” she tweeted. “This is f*cked up and I’m sorry comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!!”