Bella Thorne Partners With Pornhub To Produce Her First Porno

Former Disney actress Bella Thorne announced she was directing her first film.
Thorne partnered with Pornhub to produce her first film, which just happens to be x-rated, according to a report published Tuesday by the New York Post.
“My initial idea was to create a Christmas horror movie, but instead I made a beautiful, ethereal film,” Thorne said in a promotional video for the film.
The film explores “this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance,” Thorne said. Abella Danger and Small Hands star in the porno and switch off in the roles of dominant and submissive. (RELATED: Bella Thorne Posts Her Own Nudes After A Hacker Threatened To Release The Photos)
“‘Her & Him’ is a modernistic, sexually explicit Romeo and Juliet-like depiction of two star-crossed lovers who have unbridled sexual longing for each other,” Pornhub Vice President Corey Price said.
Thorne is really out here doing her own thing and figuring out where she wants to take her career. I kind of praise her for this. So many people have put her in the box of being a Disney star, but she’s clearly showing up that she can do whatever she wants.
“The process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real life f–king on set which I had never shot before at all,” Thorne said. “It is quite a fun environment.”
