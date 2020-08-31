Former Porn Star Ron Jeremy Hit With 20 Additional Sexual Assault Charges

Former porn star Ron Jeremy has been hit with another 20 allegations of sexual assault involving 13 women.

The incidents with the woman date all the way back to 2004, according to a press release published Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges include “six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two count of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.”

Theses charges come after Jeremy was originally charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery in June. (RELATED: REPORT: Dozens Of Women Come Forward To Accuse Ron Jeremy Of Sex Crimes After He Was Formally Charged)

The oldest allegation against Jeremy stems from an incident that occurred in 2004 between the porn star and a 15-year-old girl, the complaint said. The newest allegation stems from an incident that reportedly occurred on Jan. 1, 2020. The victim, 21, claimed Jeremy sexually assaulted her outside of a Hollywood business.

The victims range from the ages of 15 to 54, according to the DA’s office.

Jeremy has previously denied the rape charges.

“I am innocent of all charges,” Jeremy said in a statement back in June. “I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support.”