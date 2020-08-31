The NFL Has Total Of 4 Players On League’s Coronavirus List

A few more NFL players have been added to the league’s coronavirus list.

As of Thursday, there was only one player on the NFL’s coronavirus list. According to Field Yates late Sunday afternoon, there are now a total of four players on the list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Panthers defensive back Derrek Thomas and Saints running back Dwayne Washington were the latest two players put on the list. Being on the NFL’s coronavirus list doesn’t mean a player has coronavirus, but it does mean they might have been in contact with somebody who does.

While some people might want to worry about the fact the league’s list is growing as we close down on the season, I’m not worried at all.

There are more than a thousand players on active NFL rosters. A total of four of them being on the coronavirus list means next to nothing.

We have to let facts drive the conversation. The fact of the matter is that the NFL has done an insanely impressive job of dominating coronavirus.

Even without a bubble, the NFL has seemingly no problems keeping players safe during the pandemic. I can’t stand Roger Goodell, but I’ll tip my cap to him on this issue.

The NFL spent a lot of time preparing for the league’s return, safety plans were put in place and things have gone incredibly well.

When these players heal up, they’ll be able to return. There’s literally no reason at all to be concerned.