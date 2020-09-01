‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Returning After Comedian Took Summer Hiatus

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is returning to his late-night show following a summer hiatus.

Kimmel will return to host the show the day after he hosts the Emmys, according to an article published Tuesday by Fox News.

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ plans return to LA studio on Sept. 21 https://t.co/S9J7oqX1xm pic.twitter.com/yZFzD0jmxf — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2020

Kimmel will return to the Hollywood studio on Sept. 21 to begin filming. His show will go back to lasting for an hour rather than the 30 minutes that his guest hosts have been holding the show for, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Announces He’s Taking A Summer Hiatus From Late Night Comedy Show)

The comedian’s initial announcement of the hiatus came after Kimmel received backlash over his use of the N-word in a previous sketch along with heightened criticism over his use of blackface.

“Tonight is my last new show for the summer. I’m taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family,” Kimmel told fans at the time. “I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years. I’ve done 3,130 shows and there’s nothing wrong, my family is healthy, I’m healthy. I just need a couple of months off.”

As previously reported, Kimmel had taken time off once back in 2017. He stepped away from the show after his son was born with a congenital heart defect. Kimmel’s son had to go through multiple open heart surgeries at the time.