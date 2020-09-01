‘She Had The Pills In Her Hand’: Kanye Says Of Kim Kardashian During Discussion About Almost Aborting Their Daughter

Kanye West opened up about the comments he made about abortion during a rally in South Carolina and said that Kim Kardashian had “the pills in her hand” at one point.

“For anyone who wants to tear me down for crying, you realize that because of South Carolina, there are people who have decided to have the child,” the 43-year-old rapper shared during an interview with Nick Cannon on his podcast, “Cannon’s Class,” according to E! News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Kanye West Meets With White House Advisor Jared Kushner)

The comments were in response to revelations he made at the rally earlier this year while discussing abortion and that his father wanted to “abort” him, but his mother saved him and how he “almost killed” his daughter, North West, before she was born. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

WATCH:

“Because they connected,” West explained. “And if they were on the fence about it, they never saw anyone in my position take that position and say, ‘Look at this. This is a 7-year-old right here. And she might have never made it here.'”

“So when I talk to my father, my father made me apologize to him for bringing this up publicly,” he added. “He also said, you know, that the abortion culture teaches people that a child isn’t a real soul.”

The “Yeezus” hitmaker went on to explained, “And it was my wife that said, ‘This is a soul.’ And the scariest thing is, she had the pills—you know, you take these pills, you take them and the next morning the baby’s gone—she had the pills in her hand.”