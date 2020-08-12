Report: Kanye West Meets With WH Advisor Jared Kushner

Kanye West reportedly met with White House senior advisor Jared Kushner in Colorado recently without Kim Kardashian’s knowledge.

According to TMZ in a piece published Wednesday, the 43-year-old rapper, who has announced he’s running for president in 2020, met with Kushner, President Donald Trump’s advisor and son-in-law, over the weekend at a stop in Telluride. (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

The two reportedly met face-to-face following West’s trip to the Caribbean with his wife and the kids last week, according to the New York Times.

The outlet reported that Kanye flew to Telluride, without Kim ,to meet with Kusher, and that Ivanka Trump reportedly was traveling with her husband too. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

There is not a whole lot of details about what the pair discussed during the meeting, only that the Times asked Ye about it and he didn’t it. The report noted that West also talked about “abortion rates among Black women” and that he didn’t “reflexively support Democrats.”

West also reportedly confirmed the meeting took place when he tweeted, “I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Time about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr. Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics.”

This post has been updated to reflect that Jared Kushner is not a cabinet member.