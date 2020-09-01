Lincoln Riley Names Spencer Rattler Oklahoma’s Starting Quarterback

Spencer Rattler is officially the starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced the news for fans Wednesday, and it comes after nonstop hype for months about Rattler’s abilities. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I think we all saw this coming. Hell, it’d be a little weird at this point as a college football fan if you didn’t see it coming.

Rattler was viewed as the heir apparent at Oklahoma before the current season even started. Now, it’s official.

All the Sooners do is pump out quarterbacks who put up monster stats. Under Lincoln Riley, the Sooners have had dominant quarterback after dominant quarterback.

It’s now Rattler’s turn to take control of the offense and show us what he’s all about. If history has taught college football fans anything, he’s going to put up some gaudy stats and probably be in the Heisman race.

Rattler’s season is without a doubt one of the biggest storylines in all of college football, and it’s going to be fun to watch.