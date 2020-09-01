Unfit To Print Episode 67: Kyle Rittenhouse, Murder Or Self Defense?

Kyle Rittenhouse, the alleged Kenosha shooter is facing 6 charges for allegedly shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during a riot in the city early Wednesday morning, according to an official complaint. President Donald Trump expressed some support for Rittenhouse on Monday, alleging that Rittenhouse could’ve been killed if he hadn’t fired back at those individuals.

Host Amber Athey breaks down the chain of events which led to the shooting that night and the people involved in it. Was this self defense or murder?

