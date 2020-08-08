Unfit To Print Episode 64: Media Refuses To Cover George Floyd Body Cam Footage

The Daily Mail obtained leaked body cam footage from the police officers who arrested George Floyd, and the full video is not good for the Black Lives Matter narrative.

The footage shows that Floyd was resisting arrest, impossible to deal with, and was complaining about not being able to breathe well before he was put on the ground. Yet the media has hardly covered this new footage because of course it hurts the idea that this was an intentional murder of a man because he was black. (RELATED: Final Moments Of George Floyd’s Life Appear To Have Been Caught By Police Body Camera Footage)

LISTEN:

LISTEN:

WATCH:

Thanks for watching and check out past episodes of the podcast:

Unfit To Print Episode 63: Media Applauds NBA Anthem Kneeling, Avoids League Kneeling To China

Unfit To Print Episode 61: Goya CEO And Trump Step Up To The Cancel Culture Mob

Unfit To Print Episode 60: CNN’s Don Lemon Would’ve Been Canceled In 2013

If you like this podcast, go check out Amber’s work at The Spectator. The speech is free — subscriptions are just $1 a week.