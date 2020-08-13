Unfit To Print Episode 65: Media Covers For Flip-Flopping Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Joe Biden selected Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate this week and the media and Democrats are already out in full force trying to tamp down criticism.

According to various reporters on CNN and former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice, attacks on Harris are rooted in sexism and bigotry. Even critiques of her time as Attorney General of California will be considered off limits to those who are desperate to prop up Biden’s campaign. Unfit to Print host Amber Athey goes through all of the times Harris has flip-flopped her political positions in this week’s episode and explains why it’s not sexist to examiner her record.

LISTEN:

LISTEN:

WATCH:

Thanks for watching and check out past episodes of the podcast:

