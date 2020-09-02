Man Slashed In Chest With Knife While Waiting For Train In Manhattan

A man was slashed with a knife in Manhattan while waiting for a train, the New York Post reported.

While standing at the Lexington Avenue/63rd Street station in the Upper East Side Monday, the 38-year-old man was slashed in the chest and right hand by an unidentified attacker at around 9:15 a.m., according to the Post.

The attacker displayed the folding knife before slashing the victim, and the victim was able to grab it before the assailant took off. The attack was reportedly unprovoked.

The victim walked to a medical clinic for treatment, and then was moved to Mount Sinai Beth Israel, where he was treated and released. The assailant has not been caught.

The attack is the second daytime incident to have taken place at the Lexington Ave/63rd Street station in less than one week.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested Jose Reyes, who is suspected to have been the individual caught on video allegedly attempting to rape a woman at the station in broad daylight Saturday. (RELATED: NYPD Arrests Suspect In Attempted Rape At Manhattan Subway Station In Broad Daylight).

@NYPDSVU arrests Jose Reyes in attempted rape; facial recognition aided in the arrest, he was previously arrested earlier this year and matched the mugshot, according to @NYPDDetectives. https://t.co/9ISy9BCkPR

— ???????????????????? ????. ???????????????????????? (@MylesMill) August 30, 2020

New York has experienced a violent crime surge. In June, shootings in New York City increased by 130%, murders increased by 30% and burglaries were up 118%, NYPD crime statistics showed.