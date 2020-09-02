Texas A&M Drops Incredible Hype Video For The 2020 Football Season

Texas A&M released an insane football hype video for fans late Tuesday afternoon.

As everyone knows, I’m a huge sucker for hype videos. I absolutely love them, and this one from the Aggies is outstanding. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. You won’t be disappointed.

The mission for us is very clear.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/Voictqz5FA — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 1, 2020

Shoot this right into my veins! Inject this kind of energy right into my soul. I need it like I need air in my lungs.

I don’t even like the Aggies. Outside of Johnny Manziel’s Heisman campaign and the season that followed, I don’t think I’ve ever made a coordinated effort to watch the Aggies play.

Sure, I’ve seen a lot of their games over the years, but I don’t care about them one bit. Yet, that hype video has me ready to travel down to college station for a game.

It has me ready to run through a wall and fight a war right now! Whenever a hype video amps you up that much, then you know it was awesome.

Football is right around the corner, and that means we’re going to start getting more and more of these videos.

They’re truly one of the best parts about college football. Give them all to me! I truly can’t get enough.