Texas A&M Releases Awesome Throwback Highlight Video Of Johnny Manziel

Texas A&M released an awesome video of Johnny Manziel for fans Monday night.

Johnny Football won a Heisman while playing for the Aggies, and he’ll forever be remembered as one of the dirtiest players to ever pick up a football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This incredible highlight video is a great reminder of what Manziel was like during his days playing for the Aggies in College Station.

We all know Johnny Manziel’s pro career didn’t go well. He washed out of the NFL after two seasons with the Cleveland Browns because of issues off of the field.

Yet, there’s no question at all that he was one of the greatest players to ever play college football. He terrorized defenses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jun 16, 2013 at 2:58pm PDT

I’ll never forget his game against Alabama during his freshman year. Manziel went from being a SEC starter to being a household name overnight.

From that day forward, Johnny Manziel transformed into Johnny Football and the rest is history. His life would never be the same.

Manziel is now out of football, doing well in life, happy and that’s all he can ask for. Being remembered as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever sure is a nice way to go down in history.

Props to him for being pure electricity on the gridiron.