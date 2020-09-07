Novak Djokovic Disqualified From US Open After Hitting Lineswoman In Neck

Tennis star Novak Djokovic was disqualified Sunday from the US Open after he accidentally hit a lineswoman in the neck with a ball.

Djokovic had hit the ball with his racket after losing a point in the opening set, according to Yahoo! Sports. The lineswoman reportedly was able to stand up after being hit and did not have to be taken to the hospital.

On top of being disqualified, Djokovic lost all ranking points and was fined the money he had won at the US Open so far, the outlet reported.

WATCH:

The moment that #1 Novak Djokovic knew that his #USOpen and his undefeated 2020 season were over. pic.twitter.com/uwd5fbXKb1 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 6, 2020

Djokovic has since issued a lengthy apology on his social media accounts. (RELATED: World’s Top-Ranked Tennis Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty,” he captioned a photo of himself at the US Open. “I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong.”

“I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being,” he added. “I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior.”

The disqualification of Djokovic clears the way for a first-time winner of the US Open. Djokovic was the favorite after both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal chose to not participate due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yahoo! Sports reported.

The last time the US Open had a first-time winner was 2014, when Marin Cilic won the Grand Slam, according to the outlet.