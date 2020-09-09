Firefighters Chase Down, Detain Cyclist Who Allegedly Punched Elderly Woman In NYC

A group of New York City firefighters chased down a cyclist and ultimately held him until police arrived after he allegedly sucker punched an elderly woman.

Video posted to Instagram showed four firefighters round a corner and chase a man dressed in orange after he was seen knocking the older woman to the ground. The video continued over four security cameras until the group tackled him off his bicycle in the middle of a crowded sidewalk.

The last clip showed the suspect being led away in handcuffs by New York City Police Department officers. The man in the video was identified as Daniel Biggs, 53, by the New York Post and according to court documents obtained by the outlet, he was charged with assault, menacing, harassment and attempted assault.

Biggs was released without bail, according to the Post. (RELATED: Man Charged With Shoving 92-Year-Old Woman Has Been Arrested At Least 65 Times: NYPD)

The Sergeants Benevolent Association, a 13,000-member police union based in New York, tweeted “GREAT JOB by FDNY!” Tuesday.

FDNY firefighters chase down man who sucker-punched elderly woman https://t.co/ODUKTVetW0 via @nypmetro GREAT JOB by FDNY!@UFANYC ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — SBA (@SBANYPD) September 9, 2020

