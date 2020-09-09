Politics

Recordings Reportedly Capture Trump Admitting He Knowingly Downplayed Coronavirus From January To March

President Trump Holds News Conference At The White House On Labor Day
Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

President Donald Trump reportedly told famed journalist Bob Woodward that he knowingly downplayed the threat coronavirus posed to U.S. national security for months before issuing the federal government’s initial social distancing guidelines in mid-March.

Trump made the comments during interviews for Woodward’s forthcoming book on Trump’s presidency, “Rage,” and POTUS consented to the conversations being recorded. CNN obtained an advance copy of “Rage” and portions of Woodward’s recordings and published excerpts Wednesday. (RELATED: Trump’s COVID Plan Needs To Take Notes From His TikTok Response | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 21)

JUPITER, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the environment during a stop at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse on September 08, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida. President Trump announced an expansion of a ban on offshore drilling and highlighted conservation projects in Florida. President Trump faces off against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for the presidency. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

JUPITER, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 08: President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the environment during a stop at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse on September 08, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

During one of the interviews on March 19, Woodward posed to Trump that “it’s clear, just from what’s on the public record that you went through a pivot on this to, ‘oh my god, the gravity is almost inexplicable and unexplainable,'” and asked him what caused the change in rhetoric.

“To be honest with you,” Trump responded, “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

WATCH:

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany pushed back against CNN’s frame during Wednesday’s press briefing.

“The president has never lied to the American public on COVID,” she stated. “He was expressing calm and his actions reflect. This January 6 the CDC issued a Wuhan travel notice. I refer you to Dr. Fauci who said this president had an impressive response. I can’t imagine that anyone could do more. That’s the record of this president.”

WATCH:

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 