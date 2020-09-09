R. Kelly Denied Bail By Federal Appeals Court

Musician R. Kelly has been denied bail by a federal appeals court in New York City.

His bail was denied after Kelly’s lawyer used a recent attack on Kelly as reason for temporary release, according to an article published Wednesday by Fox News.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer has been deemed a flight risk. The appeals court claimed prosecutors proved that “no condition or combination of conditions could assure against those risks.” The court also claimed Kelly had no “compelling reason” for a temporary release, Fox News reported.

“The so-called maxim of the presumption of innocence appears to be a misnomer” one of Kelly’s lawyers, Thomas Farinella, said, according to Fox News. “We will continue to vigorously fight for Mr. Kelly’s vindication.” (RELATED: REPORT: R. Kelly Attacked By Inmate In His Jail Cell)

As previously reported, Kelly was recently attacked by an inmate. The unidentified inmate was angry over the detention center being placed on lockdown due to people protesting Kelly, TMZ first reported.

Kelly reportedly suffered no injuries from the fight.

Kelly is currently federal and state charges connected to criminal sexual abuse. He is awaiting trial for creating and possessing child pornography and for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Kelly was hit with new federal charges Feb. 14 stemming from allegations that he sexually abused another minor for four years starting in 1997.