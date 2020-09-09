REPORT: There Is A Plan For A Potential 16 Team College Basketball Tournament In December

There might be a major college basketball tournament in the works for December.

According to CBS Sports, documents show that the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is planning for a tournament consisting of “at least 16 teams” and “at least 32 games” to happen in December during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The games would happen at a bubble at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, and the action would start around December 9. Several major programs could be in the mix, including Syracuse, Penn State, Minnesota, Michigan, Baylor and Villanova.

Scoop: Confidential docs obtained by @CBSSports reveal a thorough, detailed plan to NCAA stakeholders & schools about how a college basketball bubble is planning to be held with at least 16 teams in Dec. at Mohegan Sun. Potential teams involved and more ⬇️ https://t.co/5vULgqV74s — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) September 8, 2020

As anyone following along knows, I’m a big fan of the bubble idea for college basketball. The NBA has been doing it for several weeks, and it’s going incredibly well.

If it can work for the NBA, then there’s no reason why it can’t work for college basketball. Obviously, we’re not going to get 100 teams into a bubble, but there’s no reason we can’t get 16 teams into a bubble system.

It’ll be interesting to see if this tournament being debated for December is more or less a test run for March Madness.

It’s already been reported that a bubble system is very much in play for the postseason tournament. If a large scale bubble tournament happens without any issues in December, then it’s likely March Madness will happen without problems.

No matter what, we need college basketball to take place. We just do. Let’s do whatever is necessary to make sure games take place. This country needs March Madness in 2021 and all the action leading up to it.