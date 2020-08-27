SURVEY: 96.5% Of D1 Athletic Directors Are Confident That College Basketball Will Happen

Athletic directors around America are confident that the college basketball season will happen.

According to a survey from Stadium, 96.5% of D1 ADs are “somewhat confident” or “very confident” that there will be college basketball during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Additionally, 97.3% of ADs believe that there will be an NCAA tournament at some point for the season.

If the football season goes off without a hitch or relatively few problems, then I see no reason why we can’t have college basketball.

We already lost the 2020 March Madness tournament because of coronavirus, and that was a shot straight to the gut.

I’ll never forget sitting at one of my favorite bars when it happened. I was in utter disbelief that the Badgers weren’t going to get a shot at the national title.

Now, we’re months removed from that, and it’s time to make sure we get the college basketball season this time around.

If we can play football, then we can play basketball. It’s that simple. I see no reason why we can’t. Let’s get to work and do whatever needs to be done to save basketball.

We simply can’t have two basketball seasons getting screwed up.