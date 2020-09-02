Boston College Unveils ‘Red Bandana’ Uniforms In Honor Of Welles Crowther

Boston College’s “Red Bandana” football uniforms are straight fire.

The Eagles will wear the uniforms during a game this fall to honor former Boston College lacrosse player Welles Crowther, who died on 9/11. The specific game they’ll wear them during hasn’t been announced yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Crowther became famous after being identified by his red bandana while rescuing and evacuating people during the terrorist attack nearly 19 years ago.

You can check out the uniforms below. They’re awesome.

These ‘Red Bandana’ uniforms are ???? Boston College will wear these during their annual ‘Red Bandana’ game which honors the memory of Welles Crowther, who lost his life on 9/11 while rescuing people stuck in the south tower of the World Trade Center. (via @BCFootball) pic.twitter.com/hzTlx9lpx9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2020

For a game that means more pic.twitter.com/Vdl4Gm2IOe — BC Football (@BCFootball) August 28, 2020

For those of you who don’t know the story of Crowther, ESPN released a documentary on it a few years back, and I watch it every year on 9/11.

The young man had decided that he wanted to give up finance and become a firefighter. Before he could do so, 9/11 happened and he spent the final moments of his life rescuing as many people as he could before he died.

Guys like Crowther existing are why I’ll always take the USA against the rest of the world. When terrorists attacked New York, he immediately jumped into action to save as many lives as he could.

While I think a lot of people would like to believe they have the stones on them to do what Crowther did, I’m not sure many do.

That’s what made him such a special breed of human, and now Boston College will continue their tradition of honoring him.

Be grateful that America has guys like Crowther on our side. When all hell breaks loose, you want guys like that in your foxhole.