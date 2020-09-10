Obama: California’s Wildfires Are An Example Of How Climate Change Is ‘Changing Our Communities’

Former President Barack Obama said Wednesday that California’s wildfires are an example of how climate change is impacting American citizens.

“The fires across the West Coast are just the latest examples of the very real ways our changing climate is changing our communities,” Obama wrote in a tweet that included pictures of how soot and ash from the wildfires are turning San Francisco’s sky bright orange.

The former president tied the wildfires into not just climate change but also the upcoming elections. “Protecting our planet is on the ballot. Vote like your life depends on it—because it does.” (RELATED: A Pyrotechnic Device Used During Gender Reveal Party Caused Massive California Wildfires, Officials Say)

Multiple fires have raged through Northern California, in addition to fires scorching parts of Oregon and Colorado. Gov. Kate Brown declared a statewide emergency in Oregon on Sept. 8 after fires blazed in Marion, Lane, Jackson, Coos, Lincoln, Washington and Clackama counties, according to Oregon Live.

A pyrotechnic device that was used in a gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado fire in California that has so far scorched more than 7,500 acres, fire officials said Monday. People were evacuated from the park area while more than 500 emergency crew and 60 engines battled the flames, alongside aircraft and six helicopters, according to the San Bernardino National Forest website.

More than 2.5 million acres of land have burned in the Golden State in 2020, or roughly 20 times the amount of acreage burned during all of 2019, The New York Times reported Thursday.

