US

Obama: California’s Wildfires Are An Example Of How Climate Change Is ‘Changing Our Communities’

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally to support Michigan democratic candidates at Detroit Cass Tech High School on October 26, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Chris White Tech Reporter
Font Size:

Former President Barack Obama said Wednesday that California’s wildfires are an example of how climate change is impacting American citizens.

“The fires across the West Coast are just the latest examples of the very real ways our changing climate is changing our communities,” Obama wrote in a tweet that included pictures of how soot and ash from the wildfires are turning San Francisco’s sky bright orange.

The former president tied the wildfires into not just climate change but also the upcoming elections. “Protecting our planet is on the ballot. Vote like your life depends on it—because it does.” (RELATED: A Pyrotechnic Device Used During Gender Reveal Party Caused Massive California Wildfires, Officials Say)

Multiple fires have raged through Northern California, in addition to fires scorching parts of Oregon and Colorado. Gov. Kate Brown declared a statewide emergency in Oregon on Sept. 8 after fires blazed in Marion, Lane, Jackson, Coos, Lincoln, Washington and Clackama counties, according to Oregon Live.

A view of the area along Geary and O’Farrell Streets as an orange wildfire haze blankets San Francisco, California, U.S., September 9, 2020 in this image obtained from social media. Courtesy of Adrianna Tan via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: A ship passes beneath the Bay Bridge as smoke from various wildfires burning across Northern California mixes with the marine layer, blanketing San Francisco in darkness and an orange glow on September 9, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Over 2 million acres have burned this year as wildfires continue to burn across the state. (Photo by Philip Pacheco/Getty Images)

A ship passes beneath the Bay Bridge as smoke from various wildfires burning across Northern California mixes with the marine layer, blanketing San Francisco in darkness and an orange glow on September 9, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Over 2 million acres have burned this year as wildfires continue to burn across the state. (Philip Pacheco/Getty Images)

A pyrotechnic device that was used in a gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado fire in California that has so far scorched more than 7,500 acres, fire officials said Monday. People were evacuated from the park area while more than 500 emergency crew and 60 engines battled the flames, alongside aircraft and six helicopters, according to the San Bernardino National Forest website.

More than 2.5 million acres of land have burned in the Golden State in 2020, or roughly 20 times the amount of acreage burned during all of 2019, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.