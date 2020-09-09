San Francisco Sky Bright Orange From ‘Snowing’ Ash, Wildfire Smoke

The sky in San Francisco was not blue Wednesday as wildfires raged across California.

Smoke and ash left the sky a bright orange color, according to SFGate.

Bay Area sky turns bright orange, some areas see ‘snowing’ ash https://t.co/SHo2ZulCV9 pic.twitter.com/fs3IOKVR46 — SFGATE (@SFGate) September 9, 2020

National Weather Service forecaster Roger Gass told the outlet the ash was so thick it looked like “moderate to heavy” snow. (RELATED: Rare Fire Tornado Makes Appearance Near Loyalton, California Wildfire)

“They reported a significant amount of ash,” said Gass. “Almost to the point where it looked like moderate to heavy snow.”

WATCH: Sky over San Francisco turns orange due to smoke from wildfires. Video taken at 10:35 a.m., 4 hours after sunrise pic.twitter.com/V5PQtYdJ7K — BNO News (@BNONews) September 9, 2020

Gass claimed the smoke from nearby wildfires has been trapped high up in the atmosphere, casuing the orange color. He also said the smoke is hovering above a marine layer, SFGate reported.

“That’s the reason it doesn’t smell smoky but the sky is a different color,” Gass said.

Last week, the smoke that entered San Francisco was from nearby wildfires and the city reportedly smelled like a campground, SFGate reported.

The smoke from #California‘s huge wildfires is casting an eerie view over #SanFrancisco. This is courtesy of our friends at @earthcam. A look at the situation on @nbc2 at 3. pic.twitter.com/a4QfUX58ak — Rob Duns (@RobDunsTV) September 9, 2020

There have been multiple fires burning in Northern California along with more fires burning in Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown declared a statewide emergency in Oregon after fires blazed in Marion, Lane, Jackson, Coos, Lincoln, Washington and Clackama counties, according to Oregon Live.

“This is proving to be an unprecedented and significant fire event for our state,” Brown reportedly said.