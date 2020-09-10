Chrissy Teigen Put On 2 Weeks Of Bed Rest Amid Pregnancy

Model Chrissy Teigen has been put on two weeks of bed rest amid her third pregnancy.

Teigen revealed the news on her Twitter account Tuesday.

I’m on official 2 week bed rest 🙁 I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so shit is about to get… astonishingly ugly — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2020

“I’m on official 2 week bed rest 🙁 I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so shit is about to get… astonishingly ugly.”

Journalist Yashar Ali suggested Teigen’s two-week bed rest was going to cause “chaos” on Twitter.

“The chaos that’s about to come our way…my god,” he tweeted. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Confirms She’s Pregnant With Her Third Child)

“are u saying I will use this time to … be here on the internet??? I dont think so sir!!!” Teigen responded.

I hope Teigen doesn’t get too rowdy on the internet. Although, I do love a big dramatic event and Teigen is pretty good at starting those. She needs to rest, though, for the baby.

Teigen and her husband John Legend first announced the new pregnancy in August by posting a video showing of her baby bump on her social media accounts.

“Look at this third baby sh*t,” Teigen said in the video. “What the … oh God.”

Teigen and Legend already share daughter Luna and son Miles. They have such a cute family and i can’t wait to see the new baby.