‘Friday Night Lights’ Releases Awesome Videos Of Coach Eric Taylor And Matt Saracen

“Friday Night Lights” recently released some awesome videos for fans of the show.

The show released two videos of coach Eric Taylor and Matt Saracen, and I can promise that fans of the NBC classic won't want to miss them.

You can watch both below. They’ll have you ready to start rewatching “FNL” immediately.

“Friday Night Lights” will forever be remembered as one of the greatest shows ever made. Was there a single topic young people face in high school that the show didn’t touch on?

I mean, it literally covered everything and used a small Texas football town as the vehicle to tell those stories.

From the first season through the final moments, “Friday Night Lights” was incredible.

Also, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a sucker for a great speech from Coach Taylor. I listen to a few of them on repeat on early Saturday mornings before major college football games.

For those of you who have never seen “Friday Night Lights,” I suggest you find a way to watch ASAP. It’s simply one of the best shows that ever hit a TV screen.