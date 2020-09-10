Editorial

Iowa State Cyclones Have 0 New Coronavirus Cases After 143 Tests

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Head coach Matt Campbell of the Iowa State Cyclones walks to the sideline during the first half of the college football game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on October 19, 2019 at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Iowa State is doing a great job of handling coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Cyclones conducted 143 tests on athletes Wednesday, and not a single one came back positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is the exact kind of news that we need going into the opening weekend of Big 12 football. This is a major victory.

We were all told that it wasn’t possible to play football. We were all told that football just wasn’t realistic during the coronavirus pandemic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cyclone Football (@cyclonefb) on

Yet, here we are on Sept. 10, and ISU is absolutely dominating the virus. Not only are they dominating the virus, they didn’t have a single case after the latest round of testing.

What more could you possibly need to see in order to know that playing football is safe during the coronavirus pandemic?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cyclone Football (@cyclonefb) on

Let’s hope the Cyclones are able to continue getting the job done through the entire season. I’d love to see it happen!