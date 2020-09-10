Iowa State Cyclones Have 0 New Coronavirus Cases After 143 Tests

Iowa State is doing a great job of handling coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Cyclones conducted 143 tests on athletes Wednesday, and not a single one came back positive.

Iowa State tested 143 football, volleyball & soccer athletes for COVID on Wednesday with 0 positive results — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 10, 2020

This is the exact kind of news that we need going into the opening weekend of Big 12 football. This is a major victory.

We were all told that it wasn’t possible to play football. We were all told that football just wasn’t realistic during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet, here we are on Sept. 10, and ISU is absolutely dominating the virus. Not only are they dominating the virus, they didn’t have a single case after the latest round of testing.

What more could you possibly need to see in order to know that playing football is safe during the coronavirus pandemic?

Let’s hope the Cyclones are able to continue getting the job done through the entire season. I’d love to see it happen!