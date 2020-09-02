Iowa State Bans Fans From The 1st Football Game Of The Season After Originally Planning for 25,000

Iowa State will no longer allow fans at the first football game of the season.

After originally planning for 25,000 fans for the September 12 opener against Louisiana, the Cyclones announced Wednesday that no fans would be allowed.

ISU said the program will try to have fans at later games.

University Changes Decision On Football https://t.co/cJtm4XcNzy — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) September 2, 2020

The speed at which things change during the coronavirus pandemic is truly shocking. Just the other day, ISU is all geared up for 25,000 fans to attend the opener.

Now, it’s Wednesday, and those plans have been completely scrapped. Things are literally changing by the hour as we near the start of the season.

Seriously, will there be a single packed football stadium during the coronavirus pandemic? Will there be a single one?

At this point, I’m betting the answer to that question is a solid no. As always, I hope I’m wrong, but nothing suggests that I am.

We’ll see if Iowa State changes anything in the coming days, but fans attending games is clearly a bit of an unrealistic proposal for the Cyclones right now.