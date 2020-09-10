EXCLUSIVE: Here’s What Mike Pence Thinks Of Joe Biden The Man, Not The Politician

Vice President Mike Pence shared his thoughts on Joe Biden in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller on Thursday, saying the Biden of today doesn’t match the Biden he worked with in Congress.

Pence worked with Biden during both his stint in Congress and during his time as the governor of Indiana, telling the Caller he knew they had great differences in opinion, but that he thought there had been room to work together. Now, he argues Biden has become a “Trojan horse” for the radical left.

“When you guys were in Congress together, what did you think of him as a man, not as a politician,” Senior White House Correspondent Christian Datoc asked.

“He used to think I was a decent guy,” Pence joked. “I really do believe that the Joe Biden today is not the Joe Biden that I served with when I was in Congress and as governor. That Joe Biden supported the Hyde Amendment throughout his career. I mean he was a Democrat who supported abortion rights, but I mean he was one of those Democrats that always voted for the Hyde Amendment.” (RELATED: Biden Faces Leftwing Backlash For Sticking By Hyde Amendment)

The Hyde Amendment is a piece of legislation which prevents federal tax dollars from directly funding abortion procedures. Biden reversed his long-time support for the amendment during the 2020 Democratic primaries.

BREAKING: Democrat Joe Biden announces he can no longer support the Hyde Amendment after getting attacked by Democrats over the last 24 hours for supporting it He blames Republicans for his decision pic.twitter.com/vV1wTD3B3q — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 7, 2019

“The Joe Biden of today and the Democratic Party of today I think have been overtaken by the radical left. And you see that in…their Unity Agenda with Bernie Sanders. I mean Bernie Sanders speaks at the Democratic National Convention and he himself described their agenda as radical.”