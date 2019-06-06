Booker Says The Hyde Amendment Is ‘An Assault On African-American Women’

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said Thursday that the Hyde Amendment is an “assault on African American women.”

The Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful spoke at the Democratic National Committee African-American Leadership Summit in Atlanta, Georgia against the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funding for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in danger.

Left-wing activists claim the amendment disproportionately affects low-income women and women of color.

“This assault on women’s reproductive rights is an assault on women, but it’s particularly an assault on African-American women,” Booker said, according to a tweet from CNN’s DJ Judd. (RELATED: Biden Faces Left-Wing Backlash For Sticking By Hyde Amendment)

“And the Hyde Amendment, to deny people through Medicaid and Medicare abortion rights, that is an assault on African American women too.”

Speaking at the DNC African American Leadership Summit in Atlanta, Senator Cory Booker calls the Hyde Amendment “an assault on African American women.” Booker goes on to pledge to “create in the White House an office of reproductive rights.” pic.twitter.com/PtXy0sr0fX — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) June 6, 2019

Booker also tweeted his support of the amendment on Wednesday. “The Hyde Amendment is a threat to reproductive rights that punishes women and families who already struggle with access to adequate health care services,” Booker captioned his tweet.

The Hyde Amendment is a threat to reproductive rights that punishes women and families who already struggle with access to adequate health care services. pic.twitter.com/oxza4Odg8t — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 5, 2019

Booker’s comments come as former Vice President Joe Biden faces backlash for his continued support of the Hyde Amendment.

The 2020 presidential hopeful’s campaign confirmed to NBC Wednesday that Biden still supports the amendment. Biden supports Roe v. Wade, but previously said his abortion stances are “middle of the road.”

The National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL), EMILY’s List and Planned Parenthood Action Fund have all spoken out against Biden’s continued support and said that they strongly encourage Biden to rethink this stance. Similarly, each of these organizations articulated Booker’s comments that the Hyde Amendment is an assault on African-American women.

The NARAL spoke out against Biden’s stance Wednesday and referenced Hyde’s impact on women of color.

“There’s NO political or ideological excuse for @JoeBiden’s support for the Hyde Amendment, which translates into discrimination against poor women and women of color plain and simple,” NARAL tweeted Wednesday. “His position further endangers people already facing enormous hurdles.”

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund similarly referenced Hyde’s impact on women of color.

“To support Hyde is to block people – particularly women of color and women with low incomes – from accessing safe, legal abortion,” said Executive Director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund Kelley Robinson in a statement.

EMILY’s List, an American political action committee dedicated to helping Democratic pro-choice candidates obtain office, also voiced concern for women of color.

“This amendment, which blocks federal funding for abortion services with few exceptions and effectively bans abortion for women on Medicaid, which has a disproportionate impact on young women and women of color, ” said EMILY’s List President Stephanie Schriock in a statement.

The Booker campaign did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

