NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs And Houston Texans Booed By Fans During Moment Of Unity

Kansas City Chief fans booed the reigning Super Bowl champions on Thursday night as the team locked arms with players on the Houston Texans in a moment of social justice unity before the game.

During the national anthem, the Chiefs all stood for the national anthem, except for defensive end Alex Okafor, on the sidelines linked arm in arm, while the Texans remained in their lockers. After the anthem had been played, the Texans emerged and both teams locked arms in a moment that was interrupted by boos from fans in Arrowhead Stadium. (RELATED: Houston Texans Stay In The Locker Room For The National Anthem, Kansas City Chiefs Mostly Stand)

WATCH:

Chiefs fans boo as players from both teams link arms in a “moment of unity” and call for social justice before the game started.#NFLKickoff

pic.twitter.com/9OUphXqr8x — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 11, 2020

Singer Alicia Keys sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” via a remote video feed. The song is often referred to as a black national anthem with the NFL planning to play the song before each game for the seasons opening week, according to NBC. (RELATED: POLL: 86.7% Of People Won’t Watch The NFL If Players Kneel During The National Anthem)

The Chiefs recently banned headdresses and face paint that is “styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions.”

“We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders,” the Chiefs said in a statement. “It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future.”