Federal Hearing On Zoom Interrupted By Pictures Of 9/11, Swastikas, Porn

A federal hearing held on Zoom was interrupted Friday by a user who began posting images from the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, swastikas and pornography, numerous sources reported.

During a federal hearing on a challenge to Georgia’s voting machines, a user that called themselves “Osama” began posting the rapidly changing videos and images, according to the Associated Press. The images of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks came on the 19th anniversary of the event.

Prior to the interruption, there were reportedly around 100 people signed in as participants in the hearing, which involved testimony by a voting machine company executive. The court quickly ended the Zoom session after the user interrupted with the images. (RELATED: Thousands Of Parents Sign Letter To Jack Dorsey Asking Twitter To Monitor ‘Zoombombing’)

Election integrity activists have argued that Georgia’s voting machines are unaccountable and have other security flaws. The hearing reportedly resumed about an hour after the incident, with a virtual waiting room so participants could be admitted by court staff.

Numerous people have reported interrupted Zoom calls, with trolls interrupting calls or “Zoombombing” a variety of meetings that have included public high school classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. The incidents often include images and symbols associated with pornography, anti-semitism and racism.

In one March 29 incident detailed by The NYT, a call attended by Muslim leaders from the Concordia Forum was interrupted by racial slurs and the casting of a pornographic video.