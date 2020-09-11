EXCLUSIVE: GOP Lawmakers Call On Justice Department To Take Legal Action Against Netflix For Sexualizing Children

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks have called on the Department of Justice to bring legal action against Netflix for releasing the film “Cuties” in an exclusive statement to the Daily Caller.

The film centers around Amy, 11, joining other young underage female dancers in a group “named ‘the cuties’ at school, and rapidly grows aware of her burgeoning femininity – upsetting her mother and her values in the process,” according to the film’s description on IMDB.

Someone needs to go to jail for this shit! pic.twitter.com/Ln0CnZSyok — ???????????????????? ???????????? (@GhostJim4) September 9, 2020

“There’s no excuse for the sexualization of children, and Netflix’s decision to promote the film ‘Cuties’ is disgusting at best and a serious crime at worst,” Cotton told the Caller in a statement. “I urge the Department of Justice to take action against Netflix for their role in pushing explicit depictions of children into American homes.”

Indiana congressman Banks concurred with his fellow Republican, adding the DOJ should prepare charges against the streaming platform for distributing “child pornography.” (RELATED:Netflix Releases ‘Cuties’ Movie About Child Dancers And … ‘It’s Worse Than You Could Imagine’)

“As a father of young daughters, I find it sickening. Not only is this movie fodder for pedophiles, it encourages very young girls to defy their parents’ wishes and share pornographic images of themselves with strangers, ” Banks told the DC. “Our culture has come a long way in recent years, recognizing the power of television, movies and magazines to affect young girls.”

“The lessons taught in this film are not ones I want my daughters learning.” Banks continued, “The DOJ should be readying charges against Netflix for distribution of child pornography.” (RELATED: ‘A Training Film To Market And Seduce Children’: Child Advocates Condemn Netflix’s ‘Cuties’)

A Netflix spokesperson on Thursday defended “Cuties” as an award winning “social commentary,” according to the DCNF, “Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. It’s an award winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up – and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”