Moments After Trump Floats Tom Cotton For SCOTUS, Cotton Says ‘It’s Time For Roe V. Wade To Go’

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said that it is “time for Roe V. Wade to go” moments after President Donald Trump floated Cotton’s name as a possible Supreme Court Justice pick.

When Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh replaced former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy after a highly contentious confirmation process, progressive groups, media and activists alike said Kavanaugh was the fifth vote needed to overturn Roe v. Wade. But those warnings didn’t come to fruition after the Supreme Court struck down a law in June that would have significantly restricted abortion access.

Should Cotton be nominated to the Supreme Court, the Arkansas senator could be that fifth vote. (RELATED: Liberal Groups Warned That Kavanaugh Would Push SCOTUS Dramatically To The Right. Their Fears Haven’t Been Met)

It’s time for Roe v. Wade to go. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 9, 2020

Cotton has criticized Planned Parenthood and abortion advocacy and has an ‘A’ rating from the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List. In May, Cotton led GOP senators in urging the Justice Department to investigate reports that 37 Planned Parenthood affiliates improperly received over $80 million in coronavirus funding. (RELATED: Cotton Praises Ruling Upholding Arkansas Abortion Ban: ‘Saving The Lives Of Arkansans’)

“Senator Cotton was chosen because evangelicals across the country know he has a real, strong record of standing up for the unborn and protecting religious liberty,” a source close to Cotton told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Cotton also criticized Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats in May for reportedly attempting to use coronavirus funding to support Planned Parenthood, calling the organization “purveyors of death,” and spoke in defense of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act and Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in February.

“These are precious little children, made in the image of God and endowed by Him with the same worth and dignity as you and me and all of us,” Cotton said in February. “We have a duty to these little children. We have a duty not to look away from them.”



Cotton is not the only pro-life candidate to be included in the president’s SCOTUS list: the list also included Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, though Hawley said in a Wednesday tweet that “Missourians elected me to fight for them in the Senate, and I have no interest in the high court. I look forward to confirming constitutional conservatives.”

“One of President Trump’s greatest accomplishments has been the restoration of the judicial system through the appointment of judges who respect life and the U.S. Constitution,” March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We anticipate that process will continue in a second term and look forward to the day that courts recognize the inherent dignity of all human life.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.