Minnesota Vikings To Honor George Floyd’s Family At Season Opener

The Minnesota Vikings plan to honor George Floyd’s family during the season opener Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The team revealed the plans in a press release Friday.

The #Vikings will help bring awareness to social justice issues during Sunday’s regular season opener at @usbankstadium. ????: https://t.co/ur5aMni8Pp pic.twitter.com/Wjiwi8djvn — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 11, 2020



“The Minnesota Vikings will continue to use the team’s platform to bring awareness to critical issues of racism and injustice when they kick off the season this Sunday, September 13, against the Green Bay Packers,” the press release from the team read.

Floyd’s family will be honored after a prerecorded version of the black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” is performed by James Weldon Johnson. During the performance, a video showcasing the various NFL clubs’ “social justice work.” (RELATED: Minnesota Vikings Owners Raise More Than $5 Million To Aid In The Fight Against Coronavirus)

As previously reported, Floyd was killed while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer back in May. Floyd was arrested for forgery Monday. During his arrest, he was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police. Bystander video that later surfaced showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling with his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck while he repeatedly claimed he couldn’t breathe.

The team will also don shirts during the pregame warm up that read “Be The Change.” The back of the shirt will feature 200 names of black Americans allegedly killed by acts of racism or police brutality.

The end zones will feature “It Takes All Of Us” and “End Racism.”