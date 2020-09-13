Protesters March Through New York City, Six Arrested In Scuffle With NYPD

Around 100 protesters reportedly marched through two boroughs of New York City before they were confronted by the NYPD Saturday night, the New York Post reported.

The protesters, reportedly affiliated with Black Lives Matter, marched from the Bronx into Manhattan and ended up blocking traffic on the George Washington Bridge until officers broke up the group, according to the Post. The protesters then reportedly marched back into Manhattan.

Six protesters were arrested in Washington Heights near the 34th Precinct, the Post reported. Officers in riot gear clashed with protesters, video shows.

Clashes and Arrests happened outside 34th precinct today in Manhattan, following protesters shutting down George Washington Bridge for #breathebill

???? By Oliya Scootercaster and @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@scootercaster.com to license pic.twitter.com/by4TWqyj5G — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) September 13, 2020

“Look how much power we had. We sat on the bridge for 20 minutes. We shut the whole city down,” a protester said, the Post reported. “Then we came down here and police started beating the s–t out of us,” the protester reportedly added. “It’s going to take 100,000 years to clean all this up.”

A protester was reportedly forced to the ground by an officer when he attempted to approach a woman who seemed to be arrested, according to the Post. (RELATED: ‘Whatever Force Is Necessary’: Police Union Bosses Say What Needs To Be Done To Quell Riots)

“As people were speaking, riot cops attacked us, shoving and arresting multiple people for no reason,” Joshua Potash said on Twitter.

Police said the protesters dispersed by 10 p.m. and no injuries were reported, according to the Post.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.