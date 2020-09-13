‘We Aren’t Going To Be Defeated’: Lou Holtz Talks COVID And The Fighting Irish

Legendary football coach Lou Holtz said “we aren’t going to be defeated” when it comes to the spirit of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the coronavirus.

“I think that the basic thing is that we aren’t going to be defeated,” Holtz told the Daily Caller News Foundation during an exclusive interview. (RELATED: ‘I Just Wish My Wife Could Have Been Here’: Here’s How Lou Holtz Reacted When Trump Told Him He’d Receive The Medal Of Freedom)

“I think that they aren’t gonna get the best of us, they aren’t gonna destroy everything that we believe in, instead we’re gonna continue to work and at the same time, realize our objectives and get back as soon as we can. But at the same time, let’s do what we can do,” Holtz continued.

Holtz also said he has the feeling that too many people are happy to see the negative aspects of the pandemic. “But that’s their choice,” he told the DCNF. (RELATED: ‘Risk Is Part Of Life’: Lou Holtz Blasts College Football Coronavirus Rules That Make Season ‘Impossible)

Holtz remarked that even though he doesn’t speak for the school, they want to give students the “as good an education as we possibly we can” and “as safely as we can” and will make adjustments for the students’ safety.

The University of Notre Dame’s undergraduate in-person instruction returned in stages starting Sept. 2 after two weeks of virtual learning, according to a school announcement.

“But also, the education of the students is critical as well. And it’s not just what you learn in the classroom. It’s relationships with other students and getting along and making choices yourself and life is just more than making choices, wherever you are,” he said.

“Because the choice you make, if Notre Dame makes a choice and if it turned out it wasn’t the best choice, they will certainly make whatever adjustments need to be made,” Holtz told the DCNF.

